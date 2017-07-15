› Home ›
McCown wants another shot at NFL
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/15/2017 - 9:17pm
Soon-to-be Tech Hall of Famer hoping to play for contender
T. Scott Boatright
Luke McCown will be inducted into the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 30.
But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang up his cleats quite yet.
McCown on Wednesday visited the Ruston Jimmy John’s franchise he and his wife Katie own and opened earlier this year and took time to meet with the media to talk about his big summer and fall.
And while he’s set to be part of a seven-person Tech Hall of Fame induction class, he admits to still itching to get one more chance to play for a Super Bowl contender before he retires.
