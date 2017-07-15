› Home ›
Leader sports scores big at LPA Awards
The Ruston Daily Leader sports department had a strong day at the Louisiana Press Association awards luncheon last weekend with O.K. “Buddy” Davis, left, and T. Scott Boatright both hauling in multiple honors. Davis won first place for Best Sports Column, with Boatright placing second in that category. Davis also took home third-place honors for Best Sports Story and shared a second-place award with Boatright for Best Overall Sports Coverage. Boatright added a first-place award for Best Headline and a second-place award for Best Regular News Column.
