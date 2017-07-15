› Home ›
Tigers tabbed to win SWAC West
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/15/2017 - 8:32pm
QB Kincade named preseason Offensive Player of Year
T. Scott Boatright
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After winning Southwestern Athletic Conference and Historically Black College and University championships last season, the Grambling State Tigers have been tabbed to make it a repeat in 2017.
GSU hauled in the most individual honors and was tabbed to win another SWAC Western Division title this year as the 2017 SWAC Preseason Team was released Friday during the league’s Media Day.
Fourteen G-Men were tabbed as preseason All-SWAC selections, led by senior quarterback DeVante Kincade, the preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
