Tech’s Barnes on Groza Watch List

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/14/2017 - 11:06am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech kicker Jonathan Barnes was a Lou Groza Award semfinalist in each of the last two seasons.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Louisiana Tech kicker Jonathan Barnes has been named to the 2017 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Watch List, it was announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday.

Barnes is one of only three kickers named to the watch list who have previously been named semifinalists twice, while a total of 30 players around the country are featured on the preseason watch list for the honor that will be awarded to the nation’s top kicker.

