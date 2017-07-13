› Home ›
Tech Nation remembers Jarrell
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/13/2017 - 11:01am

Leader Sports Service
How he was able to do all the work involved in the delivering of 15,000 babies over a 50-year medical career and still have time attend more than 3,000 Louisiana Tech athletic events during the same half-century plus — more than anyone else in history — no one but Guthrie Jarrell will ever know.
But after four years of declining health, the man everyone knew as Dr. Jarrell, one of Tech’s most devoted followers and leaders, died at his Monroe home just before daybreak Wednesday. Services are pending.
