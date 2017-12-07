  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU’s Thomas, Perry-Murray selected for NBPA Top 50 Camp

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/12/2017 - 11:29am
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State men’s basketball seniors Shirmaine Thomas and Jason Perry-Murray have been selected to participate in the National Basketball Players Association and Historically Black Colleges and Universities Top 50 Basketball Camp, which will take place, July 20-22 at the Clark Atlanta University Center in Atlanta.

