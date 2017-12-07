› Home ›
Tech to retire Fred Dean’s No. 70 jersey
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/12/2017 - 11:28am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will bestow its top athletic honor on one of the greatest Bulldog football players in the program’s tradition-rich history when it retires the No. 70 worn by College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Dean.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Sept. 2 season-opener against Northwestern State at Joe Aillet Stadium, the home field that Dean terrorized opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks during his extraordinary career (1971-74).
