A new battle: Local VFW seeks aid

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:55pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT The VFW Post 3615 Hall, located at 200 Memorial Drive in Ruston, was built in the early 1940s and is in severe disrepair. Below, Post Commander J.D. Harper shows where the wall has pulled away from a windowpane allowing rain inside the building. Metal was being rationed when VFW Post 3615 was being built in the midst of World War II, so there was no rebar used to support the building’s concrete foundation. That foundation has become so cracked over the past 70-plus years that the building is slowly being pulled apart and becoming unsafe and unusable.

Ruston Veteran of Foreign Wars Parnell Burt Post 3615 has spent nearly 80 years benefitting city residents who have put their lives on the line in battle overseas.

But now the Ruston VFW is in a battle of its own — a fight against time to raise funds for a new Post lodge before the current one falls apart completely.

