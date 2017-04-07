  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Softball Tourney

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:48pm
in

VFW Post 3615 is sponsoring a softball tournament on July 22 at the Ruston Parks and Recreation Department softball fields.

Cost to enter the tournament is $150 per team or $200 per team with home run bands. To enter a team, call Brandon Middleton at 318-497-2009.

There will be a men’s and coed division, and a women’s, too, if there is enough demand.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share