Softball Tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:48pm
VFW Post 3615 is sponsoring a softball tournament on July 22 at the Ruston Parks and Recreation Department softball fields.
Cost to enter the tournament is $150 per team or $200 per team with home run bands. To enter a team, call Brandon Middleton at 318-497-2009.
There will be a men’s and coed division, and a women’s, too, if there is enough demand.
