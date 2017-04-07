Want to make a donation?

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:47pm
The Ruston VFW Post 2615 has its own page on the gofundme.com website. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/vfw-post-3615-new-building-fund to donate.
Those wishing to donate can also call Post Commander J.D. Harper 318-254-1064 or Jr. Vice Commander Brandon Middleton at 318-497-2009.
Donations can also be made out to VFW Post 3615 and mailed to C/O J.D. Harper, Post Commander, 902 Laura Lane, Ruston, La. 71270.
