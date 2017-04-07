› Home ›
Parish registrar awaits state’s decision
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:46pm
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters Dianna Stone said she’s waiting to see what attorneys for the Secretary of State’s office decide regarding any release of Louisiana voter records to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
