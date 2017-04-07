  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Parish registrar awaits state’s decision

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:46pm
Nancy Bergeron

Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters Dianna Stone said she’s waiting to see what attorneys for the Secretary of State’s office decide regarding any release of Louisiana voter records to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

