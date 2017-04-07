› Home ›
Heroes in the community: Navy veteran has ‘exciting’ time in D. C.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:44pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
John A. “Yank” Reis, a Navy veteran who worked on ships during World War II in the Caribbean, took the trip of a lifetime to see memorials dedicated to veterans in Washington, D.C.
“It was real exciting,” he said. “I really enjoyed myself.”
More than 24 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans from the northeast Texas and north Louisiana recently took the all-expense paid trip called “Heroes Flight” sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Co., the company that owns Super 1 Foods in Ruston, said Sam Anderson, Brookshire’s community involvement manager.
