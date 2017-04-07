› Home ›
DEAR AUNT GRACE: Good grooming habits are a must
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:38pm
in
Grace Tirado
This is about good grooming habits so be prepared.
We have talked a little about “first impressions.”
How you present yourself demonstrates the respect you have for yourself and others. Clothes and neatness send a message about how you want others to see you.
Get yourself a good mirror. It doesn’t matter whether or not you are wearing the latest styles. What matters is that your clothes are clean and pressed and that you and your clothing do not smell.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos