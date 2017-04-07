› Home ›
Kids learn leadership and life at GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:37pm
Aiden Swanson
Editor’s Note: Aiden Swanson, 10, of Rayne, Louisiana, is a rising sixth grader at Armstrong Middle School. He plans to take enrichment classes and become a member of the 4-H Club. He would like to be an artist so he can draw and paint when he grows up
Rick Gallot is the president of Grambling State University. He is a great president, and he loves his job.
“I love it,” he said.
