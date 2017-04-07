› Home ›
Happy Independence Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:04pm
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson.
Each year since the mid-1700s, American have come together to celebrate our independence through fireworks shows, family gatherings and concerts.
