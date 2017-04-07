› Home ›
‘Good Vibrations’ — A Cappella Style
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/04/2017 - 1:02pm
A full summer of “Good Vibrations – A Cappella Style” is in store as Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines invites area women to sing with them. Guests can join the chorus on Thursdays as members learn the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” Simon and Garfunkle’s “Scarborough Fair” and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”
Women of all ages and all voice ranges are welcome; ability to read music is not required. Participants may start at any time.
