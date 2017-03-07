› Home ›
GSU’s Ponton becomes permanent VP
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 11:25am
Will Sutton, GSU Media Bureau
David “Rusty” Ponton has been named permanent vice president for student affairs at Grambling State University.
Ponton, 53, has been interim vice president since 2015 and has been a GSU fixture since he arrived on campus in 1988.
Ponton and his office are responsible for students’ non-academic activities, needs and opportunities to ensure that they receive a quality education and have a quality campus experience during their matriculation.
