Bulldog Project deadline extended

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 11:22am
Heather Small Hawley

The deadline for the Bulldog Project has been extended until Friday for all artist entries.

The decision to extend the deadline was made in the hopes of offering more time to artists working on their designs for the bulldog statues, Haley Perot, president of the Ruston Cultural District Board, said.

Perot said the extension would allow local artists to finish their designs.

