LPL’s summer reading program continues
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 11:21am
Heather Small Hawley
“Build a Better World.”
That is the theme of this year’s Lincoln Parish Library summer reading program.
The library has all kinds of games, events, and book suggestions for people of all ages, said Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant for the library.
“There are summer reading games for all ages with prizes for the books you read, and we have a full calendar with events for all ages and all types of fun,” she said.
“We hope you will join us as we ‘Build a Better World’ in our community, through books.”
