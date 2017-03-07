› Home ›
Quilt Guild winner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 11:16am
The Piney Hills Quilt Guild annual quilt was won by Hope Prince, seated, from Shreveport. The proceeds from the quilt ticket donations will be used to benefit DART, MedCamps and Life Choices. The Guild thanks all those who bought tickets to make this successful event possible. If you are interested in being a guild member, the meetings are at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Grace Methodist Church.
