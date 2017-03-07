› Home ›
Giving a piece of their heart: Good men, standing strong
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 11:10am
Terrie Autrey
As a writer, a reader and a passionate lover of words, I collect quotes that speak to me.
One quote I have contemplated for decades is the well-known thought by Edmund Burke, an Irish statesman and philosopher.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
