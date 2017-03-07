› Home ›
Louisiana Tech HOF class led by 1970s legends
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 11:06am
O. K. Davis
When Louisiana Tech University honors its next athletic Hall of Fame class in late September, the “Golden Era” in football will return to the spotlight.
And rightly so.
Three of the seven inductees to be recognized on Sept. 30 are connected to that era, which was at a time when the Bulldogs were the king (and champions) of the national college division ranks.
This trio distinguished themselves both on and off the field.
On the field: quarterback Denny Duron; wide receiver Pat Tilley.
Off the field: sports information director Keith Prince.
