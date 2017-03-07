  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Four Diamond ’Dogs on All-State team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 10:58am
Leader Sports Service
Pictured Clockwise: Brent Diaz batted .340 this season with 48 RBIs. Nate Harris led Conference USA in nearly every category this season, including wins (8), saves (8), ERA (1.75), complete games (3), WHIP (0.90), walks allowed per nine innings (1.03) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.0). Rafael Gladu led Conference USA with a .381 batting average and 63 runs scored this season. Jonathan Washam .batted 330 for the year, driving in 34 runs, scoring 30 runs and hitting two home runs.

Louisiana Tech was one of only two schools to have four players named to the All-Louisiana baseball squad while one other Bulldog received honorable mention honors as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Brent Diaz, Nate Harris and Raphael Gladu were named first team All-Louisiana while Jonathan Washam was placed on the second team. Jordan Washam also received honorable mention All-Louisiana honors.

