Four Diamond ’Dogs on All-State team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 10:58am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech was one of only two schools to have four players named to the All-Louisiana baseball squad while one other Bulldog received honorable mention honors as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Brent Diaz, Nate Harris and Raphael Gladu were named first team All-Louisiana while Jonathan Washam was placed on the second team. Jordan Washam also received honorable mention All-Louisiana honors.
