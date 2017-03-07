› Home ›
How I escaped becoming a lawyer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 10:42am
Randy Rogers
This is no lawyer joke.
When people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would tell them I wanted to be an attorney.
As a kid, I watched Perry Mason on our black-and-white TV and loved it when, always near the end of the show, someone in the courtroom would jump up and scream, “Yes! I did it! I killed Mary Ann. It was not Tom after all. No, I did it. I killed her! (collapsing and sobbing).”
Who wouldn’t love being a part of a profession with that much drama and excitement? I couldn’t wait to become a barrister.
