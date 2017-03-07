› Home ›
Use fireworks safely this holiday
For Lincoln Parish residents considering shooting fireworks for Independence Day safety should be the No. 1 priority.
That means following the rules and laws of the area to keep safe, said Attorney General Jeff Landry.
“It is important that people know, understand and follow all firework laws and directions in order to keep themselves and those around them safe,” he said. “This July 4th, I encourage everyone to keep their celebration fun and safe for all who are attending.”
