› Home ›
Louisiana Tech golf coach resigning
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/01/2017 - 8:56pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland announced Friday that Jeff Jenkins has resigned effective July 31 as the Bulldogs head golf coach.
“I respect Jeff and the way in which he conducted himself as head coach over the past three years,” McClelland said. “I accept Jeff’s resignation and wish Jeff and his family all the best in the future.”
Jenkins came to Louisiana Tech in June of 2014 after four seasons as an assistant coach at Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos