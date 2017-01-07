Woman seeks help for ‘God’s land’
CHOUDRANT — Sue King walks among the rows of weathered gravestones, stopping briefly by each one.
“This is my best girlfriend’s since-we-were-5-years-old grandfather,” she said, pointing to a marker at her right.
Farther down the row are two headstones from members of another family.
“They went through hard times during the Depression,” King said.
And down the way, the grandparents of the town’s mayor.
King can name just about everybody buried in what she calls the Ole Choudrant Cemetery, located on U.S. Highway 80 east inside the corporate limits of this village of approximately 973 people.
King can also tell you something about each of the people buried in the small graveyard, and to whom they were kin.
Her mother, grandparents, infant grandson and other family members are buried there. She will be, too.
“There’s no question about that,” said King, who lives in Longstraw, about three miles away.
But there is a question as to who will keep the cemetery so that those who visit there can do so without walking through uncut grass, stepping over fallen pine branches or clearing away brush from the markers.
For probably close to 40 years by King’s calculation, she and other family members — three generations of them — have been the cemetery’s steady caretakers. Either they’ve done the work themselves, had help from community members or hired it done.
But no more. King, who’ll turn 71 on her next birthday, said she’s no longer physically or financially able to do it.
She’s hoping someone in the community, perhaps someone with a relative buried there — will pick up the responsibility. Ideally, King said she’d like to see a perpetual fund started for the small graveyard’s maintenance.
“It’s our family. It’s our heritage. It’s the people who raised us up to who we are. We owe them that much respect,” King said.
The cemetery’s history is a bit uncertain, except for one thing: It does not belong to the Village of Choudrant. And the village doesn’t want it.
“From our standpoint, it’s all private,” Mayor Bill Sanderson said.
As best Sanderson can determine, the cemetery, now bounded on the east by property belonging to the Lincoln Parish School Board and on the west by a construction business, began in the 1920s.
A deceased woman’s family buried her there, then attempted to donate the cemetery to a local Baptist church. But the story goes that citizens’ concerns over possible water-well contamination from the decaying wooden coffins and human remains were so great that the church wouldn’t accept the donation.
“As a result, it became a sort of no-man’s land,” Sanderson said.
That was almost 100 years ago. A check of parish records shows nothing seems to have ever been filed regarding the cemetery. A 2017 aerial map shows the school board owns much of the surrounding land.
The oldest grave appears to be that of J. H. Armstrong, who was born in 1843 and died in 1924. Armstrong is thought to have been a Civil War veteran.
Sanderson, who has family members buried there including an uncle who died in 2011, remembers cutting the grass in the cemetery in the 1960s and ’70s.
It has no cemetery association and thus never seems to have had any burial fees.
The only solution appears to be for people who have family buried there to contribute toward maintenance, “but a lot them, they’re gone,” Sanderson said.
King said she just doesn’t want the cemetery to be over grown.
“It’s not my cemetery,” she said. “It’s God’s land.”
Shopping cart
Latest Videos