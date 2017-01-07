  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Military Museum continues drive to restore relics

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/01/2017 - 8:21pm
Donations coming in slowly, director says
Nancy Bergeron
Mathiew Knafelc, a volunteer at the North Louisiana Military Museum, looks at a Russian-made SA-2 surface-to-air missile on the museum grounds.

The North Louisiana Military Museum is still trying to raise enough money to refurbish several of the large artifacts on the museum grounds.

So far, donors have contributed $16,300 this year — but that includes sustaining donations as well as those specifically for the Revive the Relics campaign that began in April, museum Director Ernie Stevens said Friday.

“It’s kind of slowed down a lot,” he said.

