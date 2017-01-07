Scams: Wake up, wise up, check up
Here’s another consideration for the nation’s 76 million-plus baby boomers: They’re a prime target for con artists, especially investment scammers.
Not only are boomers, those folks born between 1946 and 1964, said to be a higher health risk for the liver-damaging hepatitis C virus, now investment professions say the age group is also a high risk for being taken financially.
That’s not good news on either front. But there is hope. While tests and treatment can beat hep C, awareness can beat investment fraud.
It’s that awareness that the Louisiana’s Office of Financial Institutions is pushing. Sadly, today’s investment climate is ripe for fraud, Nancy Boudreaux, training program manager with the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions, said during a recent talk to the Ruston Rotary Club.
Baby boomers are part of the reason. Boomers are retiring at an average of 10,000 per day, but a PWC Employee Wellness survey taken in 2016 found roughly half of baby boomers have set aside $100,000 or less for retirement.
Today’s average 65 year old can be expected to live 20 or so more years. It’s easy to see the dilemma. That $100,000 likely won’t last that long. That’s where the scammers come in.
The typical investment fraud victim is age 55 to 64, married, generally male, college educated, confident they can spot a scam and have above average financial knowledge, Boudreaux said.
Potential victims’ overconfidence makes them pushovers for a smooth sales pitch.
Obviously investment scams aren’t limited to baby boomers. Anyone can become a victim.
But would-be investors can cut their likelihood of loss by taking a simple step: Verify that their investment professional and the security he or she is selling are legally registered in Louisiana.
That’s done by contacting the OFI, either by calling toll free at 1-877-516-3653 or via its website, www.ofi.la.gov.
Nobody wants to get taken. Yet, we’re all targets. That’s why we join with the OFI in urging Louisianans to wake up, wise up and check.
A penny saved really is a penny earned.
