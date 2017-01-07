› Home ›
Loving nature's fireworks show
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/01/2017 - 8:09pm
T. Scott Boatright
Out on our deck one night earlier this week, I saw the blinking of a lightning bug flittering across our backyard, and it got me thinking of days from my youth.
There weren’t that many fireflies (I call them by both those names) where I grew up in New Orleans, but I remember making multiple trips to north Louisiana every summer when I was a child. And no matter whether I was in Ruston, Quitman, Jonesboro, Monroe or West Monroe, at dusk on clear nights with little wind there was always a fireworks show lighting up the night all around me.
