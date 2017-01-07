› Home ›
Reader remembers simpler times
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/01/2017 - 8:07pm
in
Editor’s note: The views expressed by the writer do not necessarily reflect those of this newspaper.
When I was a young sailor in the 1950s, I served aboard a ship for two years. American ships in those days visited foreign ports around the world. Those stops were to promote good will among nations and we were always warmly received. Today, it would not be unusual for American sailors to be murdered in those same ports.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos