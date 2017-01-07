› Home ›
New weapon to fight feral hogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/01/2017 - 8:05pm
Glynn Harris
Ron and Tes Jolly operate a farm in east-central Alabama. Tes is a nationally-known wildlife photographer while Ron works for the state of Alabama and is an award winning outdoors writer.
I read an article by Ron in the July-August issue of Turkey Country magazine, published by the National Wild Turkey Federation. This article hit home because the problems the Jolly’s are having on their Alabama farm mimics the problems land owners, hunting lease members and the general public are also having here in Louisiana.
