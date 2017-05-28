› Home ›
Firework rules for holiday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:45pm
Derek J. Amaya
While some Grambling, Choudrant and Dubach residents will be able to shoot fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July, Ruston and Simsboro residents are prohibited from popping fireworks inside city and village limits.
City of Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers said residents will need to shoot fireworks outside city limits.
“We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday,” he said. “We understand our citizens would like to (fire fireworks), but it’s against the law.”
