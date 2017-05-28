› Home ›
New health center opens in Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:43pm
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish residents of all insurances — Medicaid, Medicare and uninsured — now have the option of attending a federally qualified health care center that provides primary care.
The Lincoln Community Health Center, located at 401 E. Vaughn Avenue, inside the North Louisiana Medical Center, opened its doors Thursday to provide health care for anyone despite economic status.
Community Health Center CEO Deano Thornton said residents will be able to see a primary care doctor and will have a dentist come in starting in the fall.
