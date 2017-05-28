› Home ›
Historic rose garden back in Railroad Park
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:42pm
Nancy Bergeron
The Railroad Park roses are back home.
Members of the Pierian Club, along with Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, unveiled a historic marker Thursday officially noting the club’s relationship with the rose garden that for years was at Railroad Park, then was moved to the city’s Central Fire Station and now is back at the downtown park.
“This is where they should be,” Walker said about the rose bushes that once again flank the park stage.
