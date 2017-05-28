  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Historic rose garden back in Railroad Park

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:42pm
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Historical marker in Railroad Park marks the relocation of the rose garden back to the park.

The Railroad Park roses are back home.

Members of the Pierian Club, along with Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, unveiled a historic marker Thursday officially noting the club’s relationship with the rose garden that for years was at Railroad Park, then was moved to the city’s Central Fire Station and now is back at the downtown park.

“This is where they should be,” Walker said about the rose bushes that once again flank the park stage.

