Caney Lake Good Sams Club News
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:21pm
“Meet at the OWL”.
That was our invitation for our June campout. What and where is the OWL? Our hosts Nancy and Hubert Tolman arranged for our Caney Lake Good Sammers to take a tour of the Outdoor Wilderness Learning Center.
And what a tour it was.
Upon arriving at the conference center, we gathered on the porch in rocking chairs and viewed the beautiful rolling hills and lake.
