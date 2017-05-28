› Home ›
Singers invited to summer-long ‘Good Vibrations’
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:15pm
in
Sallie Rose Hollis
Everyone’s heard of singing in the rain. This past week Piney Hills Harmony was singing despite the rain — well, most of the time.
And even though the local Sweet Adelines chorus was given a one-two punch with the weather last week, its “Good Vibrations – A Cappella Style” event is continuing full force. Women singers are invited to join the chorus rehearsals — and fun — at 6 p.m. every Thursday through August in the fellowship hall of the Presbyterian Church of Ruston, 212 North Bonner.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos