› Home ›
Tech bowlers honored for academics
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
This week, the National Tenpin Coaches Association announced that two individual Lady Techsters received academic all-America honors, while the Louisiana Tech Bowling squad also received team academic All-America recognition.
“This was the first goal that we set in our first team meeting,” said Tech coach Matt Nantais said. “We wanted to be Academic All-American as a team. I am proud of the work they put in this year in the classroom as well as on the lanes. This was a team effort.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos