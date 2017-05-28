› Home ›
COE takes RPAR softball championship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:10pm
The Ruston Parks and Recreation Department’s adult coed softball championship game was played recently, with second-seeded SOE defeating fourth-seeded Bancorpsouth Mortgage by a score of 29 - 12. Each player on the winning team received a monogrammed boonie hat. COE team members standing left to right are Marquis Mitchell, Hogan Nealy, Michael Welch, Nick Abercrombie, David Downing, J.D. Lawson and Madison Alexander. Kneeling from left to right are Ruby Richie, Melynn Simmons, Sandy Ouchley and April Cerventes.
