Puppets aren't good leaders
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:00pm
Mark Rainwater, The (Farmerville) Gazette Editor
Technology is alternately amazing and a curse on society.
As it expands, it seems social media is making people much less social. And less civil also. Through a keyboard and a web of wires — and wirelessly — people say all manner of things they wouldn’t dare say if the someone they’re talking about could see or touch them. Tolerance and understanding seem to be dying tendencies. People used to at least try to work through things. Now, it seems, when someone says something another someone else doesn’t agree with his or her intelligence, heritage and beliefs are attacked. This is not good.
