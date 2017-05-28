› Home ›
Guice deserves celebration
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/30/2017 - 11:55am
Louisiana Tech University president Les Guice will celebrate his four-year anniversary as leader of the campus Saturday.
That’s a feat not many can say they’ve achieved — and less we forget he replaced one of the Tech’s most revered individuals in school’s history, former president Dan Reneau.
If one were to do the math, those who were freshmen in Guice’s first year have already graduated or are well on their way.
