Local woman wins third runner up at Miss Louisiana
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:59am
Heather Small Hawley
On Saturday, Eva Edinger, of Ruston, was selected as third runner up in the Miss Louisiana Competition.
The 22-year-old said she was proud of her roots in Ruston.
“I was born and raised in Ruston and attended Ruston High School,” she said. “I recently graduated from Louisiana Tech University in May with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Biology/Pre-Medicine. I’ve always been fond of science, medicine, and learning.”
Currently, Edinger is pursuing medical school and a career as a physician; however, she also has a love for dance.
