Temple to host annual patriotic event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:56am
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish residents wanting a day filled with fireworks, patriotism and worship can attend the 20th annual Temple Baptist Church Patriotic Program “Celebration of Faith and Freedom.”
Galen Turner III will narrate the program featuring the Temple Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra with special guest artist Brothers in Christ at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, said Jeremy Asher, church music director. Following Monday’s program, the church will also host a fireworks show.
