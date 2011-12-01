› Home ›
State Office of Financial Institutions official says climate for fraud ‘very strong’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:54am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Investors who fall victim to securities scams aren’t greedy or unintelligent, they just believe the oft-times too-good-to-be-true pitches made to them by the scammers.
That’s the word Nancy Boudreaux, training program manager with the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions brought to the Ruston Rotary Club on Wednesday.
The OFI is the state’s securities regulator and investigates scams in Louisiana. State law requires both investment professionals and the securities they sell to be registered with the OFI, unless they qualify for an exemption.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos