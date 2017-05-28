  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

RCT announces cast for ‘South Pacific’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:47am
in
Leader News Service

Ruston Community Theatre has announced the seventh annual Gale and Lucy Chumley musical series: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” directed by Dee Alexander.

At the time of its debut, the Pulitzer Prize winning story became the second longest-running musical on Broadway (right behind Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”). In its debut, “South Pacific” won 10 Tony awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Libretto, RCT President Steele Moegle said.

The 2008 revival also won seven Tonys, including Best Musical Revival.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share