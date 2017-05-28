› Home ›
STEM takes over past, present
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:38am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Earnest Miles III always loved two things: puzzles and science.
The Grambling native, who graduated from Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University, tells a charming, yet hilarious, story about the first moment he realized he loved science and technology.
It started with a broken remote.
When he was 6 years old, Miles accidentally dropped a television remote from his top bunk bed that shattered into a million pieces.
