Sloan nominated for national award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:34am
Tech soccer player candidate to become NCAA Woman of Year
Leader Sports Service
RUSTON — Former Louisiana Tech women’s soccer star Kathryn Sloan is one of a record 543 female college athletes nominated by NCAA member schools for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Sloan is one of the most decorated student-athletes in Tec soccer history, finishing her soccer career as the program’s all-time leader in points and goals as well as being the first Bulldog or Lady Techster to be selected Academic All-America of the Year.
