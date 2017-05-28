  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Sloan nominated for national award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:34am
Tech soccer player candidate to become NCAA Woman of Year
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Kathryn Sloan (9) is the Louisiana Tech soccer team’s all-time career leader in almost every statistical category — points (89), goals (36), shots (231) shots on goal (120) and game-winning goals (13).

RUSTON — Former Louisiana Tech women’s soccer star Kathryn Sloan is one of a record 543 female college athletes nominated by NCAA member schools for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Sloan is one of the most decorated student-athletes in Tec soccer history, finishing her soccer career as the program’s all-time leader in points and goals as well as being the first Bulldog or Lady Techster to be selected Academic All-America of the Year.

