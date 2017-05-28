› Home ›
Jackson officially takes over G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:28am
in
New head men’s basketball coach signs contract during press conference
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant officially signed and introduced Donte’ Jackson as the next GSU head men’s basketball coach during morning news conference on Wednesday.
Jackson officially signed his contract in front of a small crowd of media members, athletics staff and his family in the office of GSU President Rick Gallot.
