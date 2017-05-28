  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Jackson officially takes over G-Men

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:28am
New head men’s basketball coach signs contract during press conference
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy of GSU - New Grambling State University head men’s basketball coach Donte’ Jackson, center, signed his contract Wednesday morning as GSU athletics director Paul Bryant, left, and GSU president Rick Gallot looked on.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant officially signed and introduced Donte’ Jackson as the next GSU head men’s basketball coach during morning news conference on Wednesday.

Jackson officially signed his contract in front of a small crowd of media members, athletics staff and his family in the office of GSU President Rick Gallot.

