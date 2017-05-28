› Home ›
Local VFW warns area residents of recent scam
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 11:03am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4742 is warning area residents of a scam it has learned of that has been occurring across Ruston in recent months.
VFW Post 4742 Commander J.D. Harper said he was reminded of the scam over the weekend as he was attending a state VFW meeting in Baton Rouge.
“My wife called and said that there was a man at an interstate exit ramp red light saying that he was collecting money for the local VFW post,” Harper said. “He was asked if he knew J.D. Harper and he just looked at her funny, like ‘who is that and why are you asking?’
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos