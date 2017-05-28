  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Reader calls for political civility

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 11:00am
These are troubling and challenging times for our country. Turmoil throughout the world and anti-American attitudes pose a real threat to all of us and our way of life. A united, focused and effective effort must be maintained by our government to protect our country and our citizens.

This same effort is essential to meeting the economic, health care, infrastructure, education and budgetary responsibilities.

To effectively address the awesome tasks both here and abroad, our country must first deal with the enemy from within: an enemy we have created ourselves.

